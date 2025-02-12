Azerbaijan elaborated strong defense industry potential - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan has elaborated strong defense industry potential, manufacturing many of the defense equipment, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Trend reports.

“Defense cooperation, training, and also potentially, the joint manufacturing of defense equipment and supply of defense equipment from Azerbaijan to Somalia should be one of the important areas of our cooperation,” underlined the head of state.