Mammadyarov remains in "Top 3" of "Tata Steel Chess"

21 January 2018 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan 21.

By Rauf Guliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov lost againt Anish Giri of Netherlands in the eighth round of Tata Steel Masters underway, in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday.

Mammadyarov with 5.5 points is on the third place of the tournament. The first two places are shared by Anish Giri and Magnus Carlsen respectively.

Shahriyar Mamedyarov within the framework of the 9th round on Tuesday will meet with Russian Vladimir Kramnik, who is on the 4th line of the tournament table with 5 points.

