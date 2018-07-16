BHOS graduates employed at SOCAR’s Carbamide Plant

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Alumni of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of the year 2018 start their professional career successfully, as another four young engineers graduating from the Higher School this year have been employed. They became staff members of Carbamide Plant of SOCAR.

The best job applicants were selected in the course of the competition, which was conducted by the Carbamide Plant’s management including Director General Khayal Jafarov, Deputy Director, Chief Engineer Bakhtiyar Mammadov and Leading Specialist of the Human Resources department Solmas Kazimova. BHOS graduates Murad Ismaylov, Heydar Najafov, Mamed Nazarov and Elshan Mikayilov won the competition and received a job offer. The first two young specialists started their professional careers as production engineers, and the two others were hired as a chemical engineer and an automation and instrumentation engineer respectively. After completing safety induction and professional training courses, they commenced working at the plant’s industrial facilities.

Foundation of the Carbamide Plant was laid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2011. The Plant consists of the ammonia, liquid and granulated urea production units. It will play a key role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s economy, increasing the country’s export and boosting its non-oil sector. According to estimations, production of the Carbamide Plant will reach approximately 650-660 thousand tons per year. This will satisfy domestic demand and the surplus of the product will be exported to Turkey by railways and into the world markets through the Black Sea ports.

