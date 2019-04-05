"Less cars, more life" bike ride to be held in Baku

5 April 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A bike ride will be held on April 7 at 12:00 in Baku under the motto "Less cars, more life", in connection with World Health Day, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The bike ride will be held with the initiative of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, organized by the WHO, the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan and the Republican Olympic Bicycle School.

Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Security Service, the State Customs Committee, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Baku Transport Agency, Azerigaz, and students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University will also be in attendance.

World Health Day has been annually celebrated on April 7 since 1950.

Category news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:08
Azerbaijan ranks in top 5 among CIS countries in ITU Global Cybersecurity Index
Society 4 April 12:43
Exhibition dedicated to great poet Nasimi opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 3 April 20:51
AZAL: Baku-Almaty flight to greatly contribute to economies of both countries
Society 3 April 18:00
Bring your old phone and get brand new 4G Nokia smartphone with up to 150 AZN gift from Azercell!
Society 3 April 15:12
AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)
Society 2 April 23:58
US Embassy in Baku organizes workshop on combating human trafficking
Society 2 April 18:33
Azerbaijani MP: global community easily buys into Armenian lies
Society 2 April 16:31
WHO highly appreciates measures taken in Azerbaijan against measles
Society 2 April 10:57