Azerbaijani wrestlers begin XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival with victory

21 July 2019 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) in Group A defeated Russian representative Eldar Asakaev at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, Trend reports.

The wrestling competitions are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Hall.

Competitions in both freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling are being held on the first day. Another Azerbaijani wrestler Abulfaz Nasirov also performs in Group A and is currently competing with UK representative Harvey Readings during the 1/8 final.

In the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions, Azerbaijani representatives Farid Sadikhli will compete with Italian representative Andrea Martino in the qualifying round, and Nihat Mammadli will compete with Polish representative Olivier Skrypczak during the 1/8 final.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Azerbaijan is fully ready for holding XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today
Society 10:48
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00
Ilham Aliyev awards winning athletes of Azerbaijan at 30th World Summer Universiade
Politics 20 July 17:42
Azerbaijani minister: “Most basic task assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief - high combat readiness”
Politics 20 July 16:45
Latest
Minister: Azerbaijan is fully ready for holding XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
Eight injured, 1,000 firefighters mobilized as fires rage in central Portugal
Europe 11:59
XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today
Society 10:48
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
World 09:29
Pentagon: Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent
US 08:53
Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station
World 08:20
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00