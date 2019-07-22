Azerbaijani wrestlers make it to Baku 2019 EYOF finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Freestyle wrestling competitions continue as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF) held in Baku, Trend reports.

Meetings were scheduled on July 22 in 7 weight categories.

Sabir Jafarov defeated his Hungarian rival, as well as representatives of Belarus and Bulgaria, and reached the finals.

Gurban Gurbanov overpowered his opponents from Turkey, Belarus and Poland, and also made it to the finals.

Hasrat Jafarov easily beat his opponent from Lithuania and also reached the finals.

Gultakin Shirinova had a spectacular match with her Finnish opponent in the 1/8 finals. Having later defeated her rival from Belarus, she reached the semifinals, where she secured a decisive victory over a representative of Italy.

Lala Mirzayeva could not outdo the representative of Moldova in the opening.

Marziya Sadikhova was stronger than her Ukrainian opponent in their first meeting. Having emerged victorious from a tense match with her Russian opponent, she made her way to the semifinals. Sadikhova captured a victory with a minimal gap in the score over her Turkish opponent and proceeded to the finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

