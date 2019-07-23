Athlete from Belarus talks on Azerbaijani National Gymnastics Arena during EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Gymnast from Belarus Kirill Parkhimchik liked the Azerbaijani National Gymnastics Arena very much.

Parkhimchik made the remarks on July 23 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“I perform in Baku for the second time,” he told Trend. “For the first time I came to the selection process for the Youth Olympic Games. Today I have performed well, although I am not fully pleased with my performance during the pommel horse exercises.”

The gymnast appreciated the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts during the competitions.

"I saw the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts, it is better than ours,” he added. “But we also performed well, we tried very hard."

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news