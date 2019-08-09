Azerbaijani wrestlers win six medals during one day in Georgia

9 August 2019 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Grand Prix Wrestling dedicated to the memory of Vakhtang Balavadze and Givi Kartozia is underway in Georgia, Trend reports.

The first winners were named on the second day of the competition.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Shamil Zubairov (-92 kg), Ahmednabi Gvarzatilov (-61 kg) and Rashad Yusifli (-79 kg) won bronze medals in wrestling competitions.

Elman Mukhtarov (-63 kg) won a gold medal, his rival Murad Mammadov, as well as Islambek Dadov (-72 kg) grabbed silver in Greco-Roman wrestling competitions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 9
Business 09:55
EBRD focuses on supporting the private sector in Georgia (Exclusive)
Finance 8 August 22:20
Chairman, board members appointed at Azerbaijani Innovation Agency
ICT 8 August 20:52
Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)
Society 8 August 19:29
Latest
Representatives of International Republican Institute may observe elections in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:32
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Oil dips amid trade worries, but expectations of more OPEC cuts support
Other News 10:23
ARETI considering prospects of partnership with Turkmenistan in energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:21
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:19
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 10:19
American airlines to start flying non-stop from Dallas to Israel
Israel 10:16
UNEC achieves another success in international ranking
Business 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 9
Business 09:55