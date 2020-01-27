State agency clarifies info on compulsory medical insurance introduction in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

The information on alleged introduction of compulsory medical insurance during three months in each Azerbaijani district disseminated in social networks is false, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

“This information causes confusion, anxiety and the influx of citizens into medical facilities,” the report said.

Compulsory medical insurance will be implemented in four stages throughout Azerbaijan during 2020. From Jan. 1, 2020, the application of compulsory medical insurance has already begun in 23 Azerbaijani districts.

In addition to these districts, from April 1, residents of 21 districts and cities, from July 1 - residents of 15 districts and cities, and from October 1, residents of seven districts and cities will use the services of compulsory medical insurance.

In order to prepare medical institutions and the population for this process, to inform people about the importance and benefits of compulsory medical insurance, as well as introduce a new financing mechanism in medical institutions, the system at each stage is planned to be implemented within three months.

“Those who have health problems (except for emergency medical care) are recommended to contact family doctors with their IDs first,” reads the report. “A family doctor gives a citizen a referral to a specialized doctor who, after the necessary examination, will provide the treatment. It is necessary to contact a medical institution on the basis of a referral of the family doctor.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news