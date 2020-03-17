Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: Entry to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron region limited (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 15:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

In connection with preventive measures on the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), entry to Baku and Sumgayit cities as well as to Absheron region is limited, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to information, for this purpose, vehicles and their passengers registered in the country’s cities and districts, excluding special purpose vehicles, ambulances, emergency recovery, rescue services, as well as freight transport are prohibited to enter to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region.

Passenger vehicles (buses, minibuses, taxis and others) registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region are prohibited to transport people from other cities and regions of the country to the above-mentioned destinationa.

For vehicles and their passengers registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, free entry and exit to Baku is allowed.

Operational Headquarters calls on owners of vehicles and passenger cars registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region to refrain from traveling outside the settlements where they are registered.

With the exception of Sumgayit city and Absheron region, railway passenger traffic from country’s all cities and regions to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region is suspended.

All flights from the country's airports to Baku are suspended.

In order to maintain trade relations, ensure the need for products and other daily consumption goods, freight transportation by all means of transport is not limited.

Appropriate legal measures will be taken for those who violate the established procedure for entry and exit.