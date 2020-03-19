Azerbaijan suspends movement of passenger trains to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The movement of passenger trains from Azerbaijan to Russia has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on March 19.

According to the press service's information, the decision was made as a part of the agreement of Azerbaijan and Russian Governments' heads about temporary suspension of mutual visits of both the countries’ citizens in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 18, 2020.

In this regard, the Baku-Kyiv-Baku passenger train route is temporarily suspended from March 21, as well as of the Baku-Moscow-Baku and Baku-Rostov-Baku passenger trains from March 26 until the next special instruction.

The Baku-Rostov passenger train will depart last time on March 22. The tickets for this train are sold only to Russian citizens.

