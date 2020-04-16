Chief infectiologist: Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be alleviated gradually (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

The conditions of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be softened gradually, Azerbaijani chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev told Trend on April 16.

“The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and other relevant structures must make proposals about the steps to be taken after April 20,” Isayev said.

"There may still be carriers of the virus among people,” chief infectiologist said. “If a person is infected and does not lie in a hospital, he/she may infect others. Of course, in this case it will be impossible to control the spread of the virus. But if we observe a decrease in the number of infections and the disease will pass in a milder form, the rules may gradually be softened.”

The chief infectiologist stressed that a two-week period for applying strict quarantine rules is not enough.

“The term must be extended at least until the first ten days of May,” Isayev said. “Only afterwards the issue of softening the quarantine rules may be considered taking into account the sanitary-epidemiological situation and other measures may be taken.”

Having said that it is still unknown when the pandemic will end, the chief infectiologist stressed that no one can give accurate predictions on this.

“From this point of view, the situation with COVID-19 is changing and decisions are made in accordance with the actual situation,” Isayev added.

“Of course, everyone wants the quarantine regime to be abolished soon,” he said. “However, the most important task is to protect the health of citizens, ensure the safety of the population. People must be aware of their responsibility and follow the established rules. Afterwards, the government will take appropriate steps."

“No healthcare system, including that in the developed countries, can withstand the growing dynamics of infection,” the chief infectiologist said.

"The experience of European countries is a clear example,” Isayev said. “Azerbaijan has taken and continues to take all necessary measures to prevent this situation."