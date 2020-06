BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) made another charter flight from Moscow to Baku on June 17 in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, AZAL told Trend.

Some 152 Azerbaijani citizens were brought back home via this flight.

After arriving in Baku, the passengers were placed in the quarantine.