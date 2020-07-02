Get 4G MiFi device and 3 months of 10 GB internet for just 119 AZN from Azercell!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 2

Trend:

Azercell launched new 4G MiFi campaign.

Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC has launched the next campaign to please internet users. Within the new campaign, customers will get a 4G MIFI device, free prepaid number on Data tariff and 3 months of 10 GB internet for just 119 AZN.

It should be recalled that, providing internet access to 10 users at the same time, 4G MiFi allows them to benefit from high-speed internet and a stable signal.

The campaign is available only for the subscribers who are physical entities. It should be noted that, the number of devices is limited.

Hurry up to take advantage of the special offer from Azercell!

For more information about the campaign, please head to:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/4Gmificihazi/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

