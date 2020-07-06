Azerbaijan confirms 513 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:37)

Azerbaijan has detected 513 new COVID-19 cases, 440 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports on July 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 20,837 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 12,182 patients have recovered, 258 people have died. Currently, 8,397 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,240 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 522,773 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.