AZAL has performed another charter flight from Moscow (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
On the evening of July 19, AZAL carried out another charter flight from Moscow.
197 Azerbaijani citizens were brought to Baku from the capital of Russia.
The passengers were allowed on the flight after providing a certificate with a negative result on COVID-19 test. Upon arrival, all passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation.
Let us remind that charter flights are carried out according to the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic.
Latest
Executive director: No great impact on return of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s investments due to pandemic
Nizami Ganjavi International Center: We strongly condemn targeting of Azerbaijani civilians along border with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: As long as there is no progress in negotiations, there can be no talk of any cooperation with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership needs some kind of crisis to divert thoughts from fundamental issues, and it deliberately resorted to this provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: Clashes in recent days once again demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, its army
President Ilham Aliyev: This operation, military confrontation of recent days, is yet another glorious victory for us
President Ilham Aliyev: Strategic heights taken by Azerbaijani army allow us to control several settlements in Armenia