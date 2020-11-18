Azerbaijan confirms 1,217 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,239 new COVID-19 cases, 1,217 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,134 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,549,568 tests have been conducted so far.