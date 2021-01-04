Car sales increased in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Restrictions on the operation of public transport during the coronavirus pandemic have led to an increase in demand for cars in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani property expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

However, this didn't affect the prices of cars, and no large growth was recorded, as prices in the car market were already high, the expert said.

"Generally, there has always been a high demand for cars in Azerbaijan," Osmanli added.