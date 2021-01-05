Azerbaijan neutralizes unexploded mines and ammunition in Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues to clear the Aghdam district, Trend’s special correspondent reported.

ANAMA found a big number of unexploded ordnance, mines, and prohibited ammunition in Giyasli village of the district.

Due to the danger of transportation of the discovered shells, mines were neutralized on the spot.

The search operations are underway in the territory.