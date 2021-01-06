Azerbaijan shows footage from Mahmudlu village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared the footage from Mahmudlu village of Gubadli district, Trend reports on Jan.6 referring to the ministry.
VIDEO:
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues
Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh region contradicts trilateral declaration on ceasefire - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev