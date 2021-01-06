President Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan
Confession of defeat by Nikol Pashinyan: Origins of 44-day war
Confession of defeat by Nikol Pashinyan: Origins of 44-day war
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO
Loading Bars
Latest
Gas production at Azerbaijan's Bahar field expected to increase Oil&Gas 11:29
Belarusian airlines extend suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 11:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mahmudlu village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:28
Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny Other News 11:23
US recognises India’s desire to produce more military equipment within country, says Kenneth Juster Other News 11:16
US govt dedicated to support India's rise on world stage: US Ambassador to India Other News 11:16
Zenith Energy fully repaid one credit agreement with local financial institution in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:15
Iranian currency rates for January 6 Finance 11:06
State share of Uzbekistan energy holding to be sold via negotiated auction Oil&Gas 11:04
India in its UNSC tenure will be voice for developing world, foster inclusive solutions: Tirumurti Other News 11:04
Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues Society 11:04
PM Modi inaugurates 450 km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline Other News 10:59
Reasons for Bahar field’s gas delivery decreases revealed Oil&Gas 10:58
Kazakhstan's GDP estimated to contract as COVID-19 generates major health, economic crisis Business 10:57
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 10:56
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's economy in 2021-22 Finance 10:54
World Bank projects Uzbekistan's economy to grow in 2021-2022 Uzbekistan 10:53
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 10:52
Turkmenistan, China to resume regular contacts between foreign ministries Business 10:52
Bahar fields gas output stands below budgeted volumes Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 6 Finance 10:41
Azerbaijan soon to be able to receive Euro-5 standard fuel Oil&Gas 10:40
Budgeted vs actual oil production at Gum Deniz field Oil&Gas 10:36
Bahar-Gum Deniz block sees increase in gas utilization Oil&Gas 10:26
President Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan Politics 10:23
Azerbaijan records year-on-year growth in commercial banks' demand Finance 10:22
Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut Oil&Gas 10:17
Oil prices to average $44/ bbl in 2021, says WB Oil&Gas 10:17
Switzerland increases goods export to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6 Uzbekistan 10:12
Turkmenistan, S.Korea talk opportunities for expanding co-op in number of areas Business 10:11
OPEC members won't easily digest new deal Oil&Gas 10:05
Azerbaijan's TOP-5 trade partners Business 09:59
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender to buy natural gas Tenders 09:53
Accounts Chamber talks direct public debt-GDP ratio meeting Azerbaijan's strategy Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan launches project to develop ICT skills of population ICT 09:43
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high Finance 09:40
Iran expects commitments to JCPOA from signatory sides Nuclear Program 09:07
Deputy Health Minister calls for caution since new strain spreads faster Georgia 08:56
UN expert welcomes British court's refusal to extradite Assange Europe 08:55
Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 159,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
Iran to address Ukrainian plane victims' case within days - Judiciary spox Iran 08:50
Turkish troops distribute food, clothing to children in northern Syria Turkey 08:46
FM Zarif congratulates end of diplomatic crisis in Qatar Politics 08:23
Over the past 15 years, 26 thousand people became citizens of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 08:17
Indian fighter jet crashes Other News 07:38
Kazakhstan could contribute towards diversification of sources for European market Oil&Gas 07:01
Indonesia deploys 83,566 police, army personnel to escort COVID-19 vaccine Other News 06:20
World Bank projects global economy to grow by 4 pct in 2021 with widespread vaccination Economy 05:44
CBA shares data on lending to energy, chemistry, and natural resources sector Finance 05:01
North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed as rare party congress begins Economy 04:19
New daily coronavirus cases in UK top 60,000 for first time Europe 03:28
Peruvian minister raises 'controversy' over Pfizer vaccine liability clause Other News 02:35
Number of jobless people in Germany edges up in December Economy 01:47
British IT consulting company becomes largest shareholder of Georgian software company Apollo 11 Business 00:59
Arab League chief welcomes reconciliation agreement with Qatar Arab World 00:15
France to cull 600,000 poultry to stem bird flu Europe 5 January 23:43
Confession of defeat by Nikol Pashinyan: Origins of 44-day war Politics 5 January 23:15
Baku Stock Exchange conducts first placement of Finance Ministry's bonds in 2021 Finance 5 January 23:13
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO Politics 5 January 22:43
Pensions increase in Georgia Finance 5 January 22:31
Turkish companies seeking to increase cooperation with Iran - Envoy Business 5 January 22:22
Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 January 22:18
National Bank of Georgia to continue foreign exchange interventions in 2021 Finance 5 January 21:32
Turkey reports over 14 494 daily virus cases Turkey 5 January 21:24
Production volume at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field to increase in 2021 Oil&Gas 5 January 20:53
Azerbaijan hoists state flag at Bartaz outpost of Horadiz border detachment (PHOTO) Politics 5 January 20:50
Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh region contradicts trilateral declaration on ceasefire - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 5 January 20:14
Health condition of editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency stabilizes Society 5 January 19:51
Giyasli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Politics 5 January 19:44
Azerbaijan neutralizes unexploded mines and ammunition in Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 5 January 19:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 6 Oil&Gas 5 January 19:19
Georgian Hualing FIZ implements significant projects in various fields Business 5 January 19:19
Iran to offer opportunities for industrial entrepreneurs in Shahid Rajaee port Business 5 January 18:50
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Allikend village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 January 18:30
Georgian Enguri HPP to be shut down from January 20 Oil&Gas 5 January 18:29
Remittances inflow to Georgia increases Finance 5 January 18:28
Energy transition to put pressure on oil demand, supply in mid-term Oil&Gas 5 January 18:16
Georgia announces tender on rehabilitation of Green and Blue Corridor in Abastumani Construction 5 January 18:10
Uzbekistan’s chamber of commerce launches electronic platform for local brands Uzbekistan 5 January 18:10
COVID-19 somewhat impacts EU-financed projects in Kazakhstan - official Business 5 January 18:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest COVID-19 infection statistics Society 5 January 18:03
Demand exceeded supply at auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan since second quarter of 2020 Finance 5 January 18:01
Amount of foreign currency sold to Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 5 January 17:58
Real estate incomes in Azerbaijani non-life insurance market spike Finance 5 January 17:55
One of Azerbaijani insurance companies to be liquidated Finance 5 January 17:55
ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:53
Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost Europe 5 January 17:52
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:52
Italy’s Naples City Council adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:51
UNESCO is not branch of any country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:44
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran Society 5 January 17:43
Uzbekistan to ensure transparency in spending of financial aid from int’l organizations Finance 5 January 17:42
Russia allows import of dried fruits from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Business 5 January 17:37
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Business 5 January 17:36
Poetry Days of Vagif, “Khari Bulbul” festival must be restored in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:34
Overall destruction in liberated lands being recorded - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:34
Georgian cement company plans to increase productivity Business 5 January 17:30
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road, Lachin corridor are open to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:30
LPG-powered vehicles pollute environment less - Azerbaijan's ecology ministry Oil&Gas 5 January 17:26
All news