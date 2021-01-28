Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with Presidential Scholars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held an online meeting with the Presidential Scholars who entered BHOS this academic year, gaining high scores in the entrance exams.

Congratulating the students, Elmar Gasimov said that in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On awarding Presidential Scholarship to the students who were enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2020/2021 academic year" dated October 29, 2020, 22 students of Baku Higher Oil School were awarded Presidential Scholarships.

The rector emphasized that this honorary scholarship will play a decisive role both in the educational life of the students and in their future careers.

“Of the 22 BHOS Presidential Scholars, 11 are majoring in Information Security, 10 – in Process Automation Engineering and 1 – in Chemical Engineering. Baku Higher Oil School ranks second among the country's universities in terms of the number of Presidential Scholarship holders and is the leader in this indicator in the first group of specialties. The total number of BHOS Presidential Scholars has reached 172 people. The lowest score gained by BHOS Presidential Scholars this academic year was 683.9 points".

Having wished the students new success in their studies, life and future careers, Elmar Gasimov stressed that one should be proud that the intellectual youth of Azerbaijan choose to study at Baku Higher Oil School.

The rector also recommended the students to constantly improve their knowledge and social skills.

Then the meeting participants exchanged views on the education process and preparation for exams.