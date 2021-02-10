Parameters of demining equipment delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan named - Trend TV report
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
The total weight of mine-clearing equipment delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan is 13 tons, Trend TV reports.
As the captain of the Azerbaijani engineering troops Shakir Zeynalov told reporters, this technique is designed for continuous eight-hour work.
The vehicle's crew consists of three people, he added.
