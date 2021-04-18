Azerbaijan confirms 2,144more COVID-19 cases, 1,923 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,144 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 patients have recovered and 33 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 300,666 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 264,403 of them have recovered, and 4,140 people have died. Currently, 32,123 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,184 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,108,924 tests have been conducted so far.