Azerbaijan publishes data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.23

Trend:

Some 14,424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 8,199 citizens, and the second one to 6,225 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,396,391 citizens have been vaccinated, 926,076 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 470,315 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.