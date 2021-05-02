Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver at European Championships in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won a silver medal at the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Abbasov and Magsudov performed in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among juniors and, having received 48.520 points, ranked second on the final day of the competitions on May 2.

The athletes from Belarus ranked first (48.810 points) while the athletes from Russia ranked third (48.070 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Bilal Gurbanov, who performed in the finals of the tumbling program among juniors, ranked seventh scoring 62.400 points.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova will perform in the final of the championship in the individual trampoline program while Mikhail Malkin will represent Azerbaijan in the final tumbling competitions among seniors on May 2.

The Azerbaijani junior team won the bronze medal in acrobatic exercises at the European Championships in Sochi on May 1.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Sochi runs from April 29 through May 2, 2021. Athletes from 23 countries are taking part in it.