Festive prayer performed at Teze Pir mosque in Azerbaijan’s Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The festive prayer was performed at the Teze Pir mosque in Baku on May 13, Trend reports on May 13.

The festive prayer with the participation of Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade was performed in accordance with the COVID-19 quarantine rules. A limited number of believers took part in it.

Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 13.