Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Topchubashova with a score of 18.400 points has reached the final of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in the individual program in Baku, Trend reports on May 22.

During the second day of the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the finalists in the individual program among women in the 12-14 age group were determined.

The finalists are Leysan Kupershmit (Russia, 19.075 points), Elizaveta Rudneva (Russia, 19.000 points), Victoria Eva Banias (Hungary, 18.750 points), Melissa Menhart (Hungary, 18.700 points), Khristiyana Zlatanova (Bulgaria, 18.400 points), Maryam Topchubashova (Azerbaijan, 18.400 points), Christina Kostova (Bulgaria, 18.350 points) and Sofia Sergienko (Ukraine, 18.300 points).

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.