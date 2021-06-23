Azerbaijani captives were forced to demolish houses, fill trucks with stones - ex-captive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani captives [during the first Karabakh war] were forced to demolish buildings and fill up 35 'Kamaz' trucks with stones per day, said Garib Valiyev in his testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alesha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners during the First Karabakh War, said, Trend reports.