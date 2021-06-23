Azerbaijani captives were forced to demolish houses, fill trucks with stones - ex-captive
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani captives [during the first Karabakh war] were forced to demolish buildings and fill up 35 'Kamaz' trucks with stones per day, said Garib Valiyev in his testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alesha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners during the First Karabakh War, said, Trend reports.
Latest
In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political and professional life - UNAOC High Rep
Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president
Aside from Aghdam, there are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts - Azerbaijani president
Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official