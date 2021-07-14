Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia(UPDATE)

Title changed:

16:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The trial on a criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who fought for Armenia at the battles in Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war against Azerbaijan, has continued on July 14 at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

At the trial chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev, the prosecutor said during the investigation the accused person's guilt has been fully proven. In this regard, the prosecutor asked the court to impose a sentence of Dubakov’s imprisonment for 11 years, and upon the expiration of this period, to immediately deport him out of the country.

Speaking at the trial, the accused person's lawyer noted that although Dubakov took part in military exercises in the Azerbaijani territories formerly occupied by Armenia, he didn’t fight against the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. The lawyer asked to take this into account as a mitigating fact.

The judge asked for time to give the last word to the accused person. The process will continue on July 22.

According to the indictment, Dubakov, having illegally visited the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, participated in military exercises in the Kalbajar district.

In order to commit a provocation, on January 14, 2021, he came from Turkey to Baku, where he was detained as a result of an operation.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by prior conspiracy or in organized groups) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.