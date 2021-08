Azerbaijan kickstarts "Vagif's Poetry Days" in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

The opening of Vagif's Poetry Days will take place in Shusha city on August 30, Trend reports.

The event, to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be held for the first time in the poet’s native city after its liberation [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war].

It will be held in front of the museum-mausoleum complex Molla Panah Vagif who is a famous Azerbaijani poet and will last for two days.

Within the framework of Vagif's Poetry Days, literary symposiums, exhibitions, and performances will be organized.