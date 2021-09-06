Azerbaijani gymnast takes part in World Cup in Slovenia (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6
Trend:
The traditional Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in the City of Koper (Slovenia) was held on September 2-5, 2021, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Milana Minakovskaya, a representative of Azerbaijan, a member of the Women's Artistic Gymnastics National Team, participated in the competition.
Minakovskaya, who started performing among senior gymnasts this year, competed in this World Cup on two apparatus. She ranked 17th on Uneven Bars and 24th on Balance Beam accordingly.
