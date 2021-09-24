Azerbaijan cancels suspension of public transport operation on weekends (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 17:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan cancels the rule on the suspension of public transport operation on weekends, Trend reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Public transport, including the Baku Metro, will resume work on weekends.

The message of the Operational Headquarters says that from October 1, 2021, the restriction on the operation of public transport on weekends is canceled.