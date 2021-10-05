Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Some 57,572 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 15,949 citizens, and the second one to 41,623 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,795,572 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,824,323 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,971,249 people - the second dose.