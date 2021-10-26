Embassy of Hungary with support of AZAL presents “Treasures of Hungary” photo exhibition (PHOTO)

Embassy of Hungary with the support of AZAL would like to present the “Treasures of Hungary” photo exhibition of Mr. Aydin Sadikhov which is dedicated to the National Day of Hungary as well as to resumption of the direct flight between Baku and Budapest.

Mr. Aydin Sadikhov, an Azerbaijani photographer, holder of the Hungarian Bronze Cross of Merit, already organized several photo exhibitions in Azerbaijan and across Europe. This year Mr. Sadikhov is presenting a new exhibition of his photographs called „Treasures of Hungary”. This selection is the next step in Mr. Sadikhov’s discovery of Hungary.

Hungary is one of the most interesting and amazingly beautiful countries in Europe with a rich cultural and historical heritage. Hungary has a large number of castles and fortresses with mysterious legends living within their walls; palaces and ancient houses with an incredible architecture; beautiful natural reserves and, of course, many interesting cultural traditions. The aim of this cultural project is to acquaint exhibition visitors with the unique historical and cultural sites of Hungarian cities. The exhibition presents eighteen photo works from Mr. Aydin Sadikhov’s different trips to Hungary, including Budapest, Eger, Esztergom, Győr, Miskolc, Sopron, Szeged, Visegrád. All of the historical and cultural sites - including a palace, a castle, a fortress, a church, a house, a monument and traditions - are invaluable and important treasures for our country.

Our expectation is that the “Treasures of Hungary” exhibition would bring attention to the excellent and friendly relations between our two countries and inspire Azerbaijani citizens to join the growing number of people visiting Hungary. The exhibition is opened in the Heydar Aliyev Airport between 25th of October and 7th of November 2021.

Embassy of Hungary would like to especially thank the directorate of the Heydar Aliyev Airport for their support in providing space for the exhibition free of charge, without any compensation.