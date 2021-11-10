Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Some 12,403 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 10,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,086 citizens, the second one 3,998 citizens and the booster dose - 6,319.

Totally, up until now, 9, 941,341 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,001,669 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,442,475 people - the second dose and 497,197 people booster dose.