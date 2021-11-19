Azerbaijani parliament to consider amendment to law on ID cards
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
New ID cards will be issued to persons aged below 15 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 19 citing the amendment to the law “On identity card of Azerbaijan’s citizen”.
The amendment envisions placing a photo of a citizen from the mentioned age category on the document and taking no fingerprints to issue it.
Besides, according to the amendment, information about height, eye color and other standard reference data won’t be reflected in the document.
The amendment was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state construction and recommended for consideration by the plenary session of the parliament.
