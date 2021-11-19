Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin reached the final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

Malkin received 75,200 points in tumbling, ranking third according to the qualification results.

Aleksandr Lisitsyn (Russia, 75.800 points), Vadim Afanasev (Russia, 75.500 points), Kaden Brown (US, 74.900 points), William Cowen (UK, 72.800 points), Kristof Willerton (UK , 71.800 points), Martin Abildgaard (Denmark 71.500 points) and Adam Matthiesen (Denmark, 70.800 points) reached the final.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.