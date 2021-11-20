Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finalists in the individual trampoline jumping for men and women have been determined at the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling Championships held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the individual trampoline jumping for men, Langyu Yan (China), Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand), Aleh Rabtsau (Belarus), Andrei Builou (Belarus), Ryusei Nishioka (Japan), Allan Morante (France), Diogo Abreu (Portugal) and Dmitrii Ushakov (Russia) reached the finals.

The finalists of the individual trampoline jumping for women are Yunzhu Cao (China), Yanfei Huang (China), Bryony Page (UK), Hikaru Mori (Japan), Lea Labrousse (France), Iana Lebedeva (Russia), Sarah Milette (Canada) and Melania Rodriguez (Spain).

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.