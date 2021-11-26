Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in synchronized trampoline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Magsudov and Nijat Mirzoyev with a score of 48.460 points reached the finals of the 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among men in the age group 13-14 years old, Trend reports.

According to the information, Azerbaijani gymnasts have taken a leading position in qualifications.

Representatives of Bulgaria, Russia (two pairs of gymnasts), the US, the UK, Belgium, and Germany also reached the final.

Azerbaijani athletes Mehdi Aliyev and Ali Niftaliyev, who also performed in this category, could not reach the final and took 15th place.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline, and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.