Portuguese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Portuguese gymnast Gabriel Albuquerque scoring 57.955 ranked first in individual trampoline among men in the 15-16 age group at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Japanese gymnast Taiga Akaishi (55.965 points) ranked second while UK’s gymnast Tyler Cole-Dyer (55.885 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.