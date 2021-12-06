Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A one-time insurance payment in the amount of 11,000 manats ($6,473) is provided for the heirs of the servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan at the Garaheybat training ground in the Khizi district, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association Public Association Elmar Mirsalayev said, Trend reports.

According to Mirsalaev, a one-time insurance payment is provided for victims of the helicopter crash in accordance with the group of disability.

"A one-time insurance payment in the amount of 8,800 manats ($5,179) is provided for the first group of disabilities, 6,600 manats ($3,884) for the second and 4,400 manats ($2,589) for the third group. If the disability is not prescribed, but the injured received wounds, a one-time insurance payment of 2,750 manats ($1,618) is provided for a serious injury and 550 manats ($323) for a light one.

Mirsalayev noted that these payments are made by the State Insurance Commercial Company.