Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance upon the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, TABIB told Trend .

A plane with medical supplies took off on February 27.

The handover document was signed by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky and Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov.