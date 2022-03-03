Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army conduct target practice exercises (VIDEO)

Society 3 March 2022 16:01 (UTC+04:00)
Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army conduct target practice exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Firing exercises were carried out with the mortar units of the Ground Forces of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Subdivisions fulfilled the standards for deployment on the ground before firing, taking up firing positions, and bringing mortars into battle condition, the ministry stated.

Training firing from mortars at a single target with semi-direct fire was successfully carried out.

The educational process of the units is successfully carried out based on combat experience acquired during the Patriotic War.

