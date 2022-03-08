Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian opponent and reaches final of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

In Plovdiv, Bulgaria, the European Under-23 Wrestling Championship continues, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competition, the last two members of Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team entered the fight.

Azerbaijani wrestler Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) met with Hungarian Christian Kecskemeti in the quarterfinals. The titled wrestler defeated his opponent with a score of 5:1 and advanced to the semi-finals. Mammadli defeated the Armenian Tigran Minasyan (9:0) in the semi-final and reached the final. On March 9, in the final, Azerbaijani wrestler will meet with Georgian Irakli Chimistarishvili.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Adem Hajizade (72 kg) in his debut match met with the Hungarian Atilla Toeshmagi. Azerbaijani wrestler lost to his opponent with a score of 5:7.