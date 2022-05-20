Azerbaijani minister of health takes part in 35th meeting of Stop Tuberculosis Partnership Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. STOP TB (“Stop tuberculosis”) Partnership Board is holding 35th meeting from May 19 through 20 in an online format, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

The chairman of Global Working group and ministers of health of participating countries noted with regret that tuberculosis is still one of the most fatal infections in the world. More than 4,100 people die because of this disease every day.

During the session, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev noted that Azerbaijani government has started to purchase effective antituberculotics since 2012 and is covering all expenses to fight tuberculosis through government programs.

“At the same time since 2005, the Global Fund that deals with AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria is financing activities to fight tuberculosis in Azerbaijan. Nowadays, all the projects of Global Fund are successfully implemented in Azerbaijan. They make a huge and significant contribution towards fighting tuberculosis,” he said.

He added that in 2020 mandatory medical insurance was introduced in Azerbaijan.

"It was a new mechanism for health support. Despite the fact that the introduction mandatory medical insurance the coincided with coronavirus pandemic, its primary results were encouraging. The idea of introducing mandatory medical insurance implies gradual adding of medical modules to social package. Fight against tuberculosis is a global problem. We will be able to achieve success if we cooperate and share our knowledge and skills," Musayev said.