Azerbaijan sets up surveillance systems on roads to Shusha, Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Mobile video surveillance systems were set up on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha and Fuzuli-Aghdam roads, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

In order to develop digital management, optimize and digitalize internal management processes, and ensure flexible and efficient management in this area, the agency created Road Information System (AYIS).

In the territories where road infrastructure projects are being implemented, mobile video surveillance systems are being set up. Since the system is assembled in a mobile trailer, it can be connected to any vehicle and transported anywhere.

According to the agency, control over the implementation of road projects is carried out 24 hours a day online using a monitor or a mobile phone, covering an area of ​​500 meters. Two fixed and one moving camera enable online monitoring in any weather conditions, keeping all recordings in the device’s memory for a long time from different angles and distances.

The agency noted that to date, such mobile surveillance systems have been also set up on the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala and Baku-Guba-Russian State Border highways, allowing to keep the construction process under full control.

In the near future, it’s planned to set up such systems on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway, as well as in areas where other major road projects are being implemented.