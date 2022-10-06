Azerbaijan monitors cultural monuments on its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. These kinds of forums provide an opportunity to exchange views on plans in connection with the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said on the sidelines of Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.

"Employees of Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan monitor the liberated territories. The main goal is to determine and classify the degree of destruction of historical monuments. After that, they are planned to be restored. As for archaeological sites, the ministry is working on their conservation," he said

According to Karimov, in the period before the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, UNESCO was informed about the destruction of monuments there, which was obtained using satellite images. He noted that at present this method is used only in places with difficult terrain.

"A total of 706 historical and cultural monuments on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have gone through the state registration. The certification of these monuments is planned," minister added.