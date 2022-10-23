Azerbaijani chess players who became world champions shared their impressions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijani chess players Govkhar Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli, who became world champions among youth (U-20), gave an interview to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on October 23, Trend reports.

Chess players shared their impressions of the World Championship and talked about the significance of the championship for them.

According to Gadimbayli, this is a fantastic result for the Azerbaijani team.

"This tournament is one of the most difficult in the world. It was a very hard and stressful month for me, but I am satisfied with my result and very happy with my victory," he said.

Govkhar Beydullayeva also noted the importance of this tournament for the players and for the entire team.

"Despite the defeat in the last round, I became the champion. It was my childhood dream. Every year I take part in this championship. I am very happy with my result. This tournament does not go to any comparison with other competitions. Now I'm looking forward to showing good results at the World Championships," she said.

Trend presents the interview: