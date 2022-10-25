Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. A total of 834 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 390 citizens, the second dose – 114 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 275 citizens. As many as 55 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,907,933 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,998 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,831 people – the second dose, 3,385,313 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,791 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.