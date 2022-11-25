Foreign delegations highly value organization of Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The representatives of foreign delegations participating in the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup note that the competitions are organized at a high level, temporary acting Board Chairman of the Ojag Sports Club Vafa Bakarova told Trend.

"The 1st Ojag International Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition is going to be held for three days. A total of 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, are participating. The participants are 317 gymnasts, including more than 200 gymnasts from Azerbaijan. The Cup is for young gymnasts; the youngest of the participants were born in 2016, and the oldest were born in 2007. At our competitions, along with the performances of gymnasts in the individual program, group teams are also represented," she said.

Vafa Bakarova noted that there are participants in the Cup who have never participated in competitions and those who already have experience not only at the republican but also at the international tournaments.

"Among the representatives of Azerbaijan, there are gymnasts who have successful experience performing in international competitions. For instance, those are the winners and attainers of the "II New Look Cup" international tournament that was held in Tbilisi. We believe that young Azerbaijani graces will please us with good results at the Ojag International Cup," she added.

The 1st Ojag International Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held by Ojag Sports Club from November 25 through November 27, 2022. Representatives from 13 countries are taking part in the competition that is held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Young gymnasts born between 2007–2016 perform both in an individual program and in group exercises.